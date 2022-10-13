Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $91.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

