Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

