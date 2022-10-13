Ieq Capital LLC Takes $349,000 Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,179,000 after buying an additional 37,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Cable One by 74.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Cable One by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 185,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cable One by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $47,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 500 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,177.75 per share, for a total transaction of $588,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,601,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cable One Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,575.00.

CABO opened at $740.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $736.09 and a 52-week high of $1,869.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,114.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,240.78.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

