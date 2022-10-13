Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

