iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stake Decreased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,568,599 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $107.06 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.76 and a 12 month high of $152.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.18.

