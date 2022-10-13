iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,063 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 119.4% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 707,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,257,000 after acquiring an additional 384,746 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $405,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 32.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 41,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 84.3% in the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 103,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

