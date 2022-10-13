iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $196.93

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $196.93 and last traded at $197.26, with a volume of 11961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.86.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,598,000 after buying an additional 1,719,907 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after buying an additional 1,253,149 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 601.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,495,000 after buying an additional 1,005,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after buying an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,026,000 after buying an additional 814,239 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

