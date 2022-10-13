J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 49.8% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PG opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $296.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.18. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

