J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,380 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.