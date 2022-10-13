Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Decreased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $181.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

