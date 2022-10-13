Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 130 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $106.48 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

