KBC Group NV Has $1.47 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,260 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after acquiring an additional 624,549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,515 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,217 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,592,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $44.38 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.