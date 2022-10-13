KBC Group NV Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 591.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $203,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 19.4% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $74.45 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average is $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.