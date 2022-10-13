KBC Group NV Has $769,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,744 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,384,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,831,000 after buying an additional 3,175,721 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after buying an additional 2,098,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

