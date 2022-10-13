KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,564,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 532,359 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 316.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.72.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

