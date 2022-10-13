KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $191,846,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 195,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,034,000 after purchasing an additional 96,691 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $34,864,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 581,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $384.07 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.94 and a 12-month high of $798.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.44.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

