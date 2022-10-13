Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Raised to $225.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.15.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $153.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.94. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

