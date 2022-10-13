Klingman & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $296.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.18.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $3,540,211.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

