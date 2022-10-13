Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $84.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

