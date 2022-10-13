LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

LCII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.00.

LCII opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.66. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.89. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in LCI Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in LCI Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in LCI Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 49,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

