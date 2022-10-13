LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.22

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.22 and last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 8448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -79.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $897,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in LivaNova by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,546,000 after buying an additional 18,634 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

