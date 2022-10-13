LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.22

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVNGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.22 and last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 8448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

LivaNova Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -79.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $897,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in LivaNova by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,546,000 after buying an additional 18,634 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

