Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,596 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.7% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

