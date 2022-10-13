Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.31.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 3.3 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $397.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin



Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

