Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIS opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.16. The stock has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.72.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

