Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $178.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.25. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $336.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.