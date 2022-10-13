Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 486.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Medpace by 15.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc bought 62,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.12 per share, for a total transaction of $9,822,513.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,955,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,757,698.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 498,098 shares of company stock worth $78,529,987 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock opened at $156.13 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

