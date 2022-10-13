Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 80,299 Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,299 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.