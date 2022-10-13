Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,433 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $49,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 68,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $98.43 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $410.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

