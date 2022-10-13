Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 286,056 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,056 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Telos were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Telos by 5.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Telos by 9.9% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 89,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Telos during the second quarter worth $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Telos during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Telos by 203.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 55,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TLS. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of TLS stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telos

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.