Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,534 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 66,665 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $535,848,000 after buying an additional 2,917,542 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,686,000 after buying an additional 352,369 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,253,821 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,245,000 after buying an additional 124,413 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after buying an additional 697,908 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after buying an additional 432,001 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AU shares. Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

AU stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.2935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

