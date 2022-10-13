Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,461 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Natera were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $8,746,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $4,740,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Natera by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 77.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 959,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,025,000 after purchasing an additional 418,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $121.05.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,576.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $40,986.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,179.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,576.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $164,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,041 shares of company stock valued at $623,383. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.