Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 26,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after buying an additional 160,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $181.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

