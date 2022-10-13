Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $63.63 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $63,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $1,268,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $280.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.