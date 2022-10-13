Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.61 Million Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,443,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.