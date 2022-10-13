Northstar Group Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.8% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.