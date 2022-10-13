Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.