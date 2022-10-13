NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NOW to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NOW Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. NOW has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.65 million. NOW had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Analysts expect that NOW will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in NOW by 25.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NOW by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 711,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NOW by 12.2% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at $133,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

