Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 245,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 58,786 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $350,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $1,345,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.3% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,142.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUS opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $560.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

