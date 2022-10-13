NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Raised by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $112.83 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

