NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,435,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $11,116,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.20. The company has a market cap of $286.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $112.83 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

