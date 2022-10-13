NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,284 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $64,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $115.00 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $112.83 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.20. The firm has a market cap of $286.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

