Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 311 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,877 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.1% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Visa by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,255,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of V opened at $178.24 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.94 and its 200-day moving average is $204.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $336.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.73.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.