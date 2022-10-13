Olin (OLN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Olin (NYSE: OLN):

10/12/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Olin is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $54.00.

10/10/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $48.00.

10/3/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $69.00 to $62.00.

9/6/2022 – Olin is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Olin Trading Down 0.8 %

OLN opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.71. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Olin Co alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.