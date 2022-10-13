Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.36 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,336,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,894,000 after acquiring an additional 36,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after acquiring an additional 217,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,029,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 650,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,441,000 after purchasing an additional 83,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $85.72. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.20). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $440.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

