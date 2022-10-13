Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,989 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,954 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SM opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

