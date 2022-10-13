Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,669 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Ares Capital by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

