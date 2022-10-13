Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 4,407 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,763,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,214,000 after buying an additional 2,366,382 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,571,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

