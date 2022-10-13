Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 5,503 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,035,000 after purchasing an additional 99,566 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after buying an additional 962,570 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 5.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,049,000 after buying an additional 239,905 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Up 0.5 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.