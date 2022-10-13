Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 7,589 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IWS stock opened at $96.79 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $95.62 and a one year high of $124.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.