Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 47,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,447,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 1.2 %

INTU opened at $388.06 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $433.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.47.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

